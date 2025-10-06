Monday, October 06, 2025 | 07:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
LTIMindtree secures multi-year engagement with leading global media and entertainment company

Last Updated : Oct 06 2025 | 7:05 PM IST
LTIMindtree announced that it has entered a multi-year agreement with a leading global media and entertainment company. This partnership builds on a long-standing partnership and represents LTIMindtree's largest strategic deal to date.

Under the agreement, LTIMindtree will play a role in the company's digital transformation efforts to streamline operations and modernize delivery models, incorporating automation, process optimization, and vendor consolidation to deliver greater efficiency and support service quality.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 06 2025 | 6:19 PM IST

