Monday, October 06, 2025 | 07:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tilaknagar Industries appoints Nishant Jain as President - Sales

Tilaknagar Industries appoints Nishant Jain as President - Sales

Image

Last Updated : Oct 06 2025 | 7:51 PM IST
Tilaknagar Industries announced the appointment of Nishant Jain as its President Sales.

Jain's extensive experience with leading alco-bev companies will be a key driver of TI's growth at a time when the company is gearing up to expand its presence in the whisky segment across the country, with the impending acquisition of Imperial Blue Whisky from Pernod Ricard India. An independent sales vertical has been created at TI to establish the company's leadership in the whisky category that accounts for nearly 65 per cent of the IMFL market in India. Traditionally, TI has been a leading brandy maker dominating in prominent IMFL markets in South India such as Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Puducherry and Kerala, amongst others.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Ola Electric Mobility receives certification for its in-house developed rare earth-free ferrite motor

Ola Electric Mobility receives certification for its in-house developed rare earth-free ferrite motor

K E C International wins orders worth Rs 1,102 cr

K E C International wins orders worth Rs 1,102 cr

RateGain launches So-Ho to help hotels turn social into revenue-driving channel

RateGain launches So-Ho to help hotels turn social into revenue-driving channel

Bondada Engineering secures Bihar Govt's solar street lights project of Rs 63.86 cr

Bondada Engineering secures Bihar Govt's solar street lights project of Rs 63.86 cr

Paushak allots 1.84 cr equity shares under bonus issue of 3:1

Paushak allots 1.84 cr equity shares under bonus issue of 3:1

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 06 2025 | 7:18 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayBihar Assembly Elections 2025 DateNobel Price 2025Latest News LIVEWhat is Toxic DEGBest FD RatesUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon