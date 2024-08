Zydus receives USFDA warning for injectables manufacturing unit at Jarod

The Warning Letter summarizes violations with respect to Current Good Manufacturing Practice (cGMP) regulations. The Warning Letter does not contain any data integrity related violations.

This site was inspected by USFDA from 15 April to 23 April 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Zydus Lifesciences has received a Warning Letter issued by the USFDA relating to its Injectables manufacturing facility at Jarod near Vadodara.