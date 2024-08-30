Business Standard
Benchmarks turn rangebound; FMCG stocks slide

Benchmarks turn rangebound; FMCG stocks slide

Last Updated : Aug 30 2024 | 2:50 PM IST
The key equity indices continued to trade with in a narrow range limited gains in mid-afternoon trade. The Nifty hovered above the 25,200 level. FMCG shares declined after rising the previous trading session.
At 14:28 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex gained 302.71 points or 0.37% to 82,437.32. The Nifty 50 index added 93.95 points or 0.37% to 25,245.90.
The Sensex and Nifty clocked an all-time high of 82,637.03 and 25,263.20, respectively in early trade.
In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.77% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index gained 0.76%. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index hit an all-time high at 49,182.94.
The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,256 shares rose and 1,612 shares fell. A total of 131 shares were unchanged.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty FMCG index gained declined 0.06% to 63,585.95. The index rose 0.72% in the previous trading session.

Marico (down 1.94%), Dabur India (down 0.71%), ITC (down 0.59%), Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care (down 0.33%), Godrej Consumer Products (down 0.16%), Hindustan Unilever (down 0.13%) and Varun Beverages (down 0.04%) slipped.
On the other hand, Radico Khaitan (up 7.94%), Balrampur Chini Mills (up 4.33%) and United Spirits (up 1.85%) edged higher.
Numbers to Track:
The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper rose 1.73% to 6.983 as compared with previous close 6.978.
In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged higher against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 83.8675, compared with its close of 83.8900 during the previous trading session.
MCX Gold futures for 5 September 2024 settlement fell 0.08% to Rs 72,130.
The US Dollar index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was down 0.02% to 101.32.
The United States 10-year bond yield declined 0.08% to 3.867.
In the commodities market, Brent crude for October 2024 settlement gained 34 cents or 0.43% to $80.23 a barrel.
First Published: Aug 30 2024 | 2:32 PM IST

