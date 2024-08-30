Business Standard
Jai Corp Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Jai Corp Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Aug 30 2024 | 3:04 PM IST
Capri Global Capital Ltd, PDS Ltd, VST Industries Ltd and Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 30 August 2024.
Jai Corp Ltd lost 5.91% to Rs 369.3 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.59 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 88515 shares in the past one month.
Capri Global Capital Ltd crashed 5.04% to Rs 202.45. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.24 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 63709 shares in the past one month.
PDS Ltd tumbled 4.42% to Rs 551.15. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 19195 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12945 shares in the past one month.
VST Industries Ltd dropped 4.18% to Rs 4567.6. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 12745 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8600 shares in the past one month.
Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd pared 4.18% to Rs 105.76. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.5 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14.58 lakh shares in the past one month.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 30 2024 | 3:00 PM IST

