Volumes soar at EID Parry (India) Ltd counter

EID Parry (India) Ltd recorded volume of 42.41 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.19 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.61 lakh shares. The stock gained 2.92% to Rs.839.00. Volumes stood at 3.06 lakh shares in the last session.

Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd recorded volume of 959.29 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.86 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 108.23 lakh shares. The stock gained 6.18% to Rs.50.34. Volumes stood at 91.15 lakh shares in the last session.

Radico Khaitan Ltd notched up volume of 20.96 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.14 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.94 lakh shares. The stock rose 8.26% to Rs.1,967.65. Volumes stood at 73076 shares in the last session.

Glenmark Life Sciences Ltd saw volume of 9.06 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.07 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.49 lakh shares. The stock increased 2.59% to Rs.1,032.20. Volumes stood at 1.23 lakh shares in the last session.

Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd clocked volume of 105.73 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.83 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 18.15 lakh shares. The stock gained 9.04% to Rs.478.80. Volumes stood at 3.73 lakh shares in the last session.

