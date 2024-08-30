Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes soar at EID Parry (India) Ltd counter

Volumes soar at EID Parry (India) Ltd counter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 30 2024 | 2:50 PM IST
EID Parry (India) Ltd recorded volume of 42.41 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.19 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.61 lakh shares
Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd, Radico Khaitan Ltd, Glenmark Life Sciences Ltd, Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 30 August 2024.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
EID Parry (India) Ltd recorded volume of 42.41 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.19 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.61 lakh shares. The stock gained 2.92% to Rs.839.00. Volumes stood at 3.06 lakh shares in the last session.
Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd recorded volume of 959.29 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.86 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 108.23 lakh shares. The stock gained 6.18% to Rs.50.34. Volumes stood at 91.15 lakh shares in the last session.
Radico Khaitan Ltd notched up volume of 20.96 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.14 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.94 lakh shares. The stock rose 8.26% to Rs.1,967.65. Volumes stood at 73076 shares in the last session.
Glenmark Life Sciences Ltd saw volume of 9.06 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.07 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.49 lakh shares. The stock increased 2.59% to Rs.1,032.20. Volumes stood at 1.23 lakh shares in the last session.
Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd clocked volume of 105.73 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.83 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 18.15 lakh shares. The stock gained 9.04% to Rs.478.80. Volumes stood at 3.73 lakh shares in the last session.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Oil India likely to exit US, Russia blocks; to stay in Venezuela

This PSU upstream oil stock has zoomed 209% thus far in calendar year 2024

Badlapur Protest

Badlapur sexual assault: SIT declares 2 trustees of school absconding

Modi, Narendra Modi, FinTech Fest

LIVE: Cheap mobiles, data, zero balance account under PMJDY have done wonders for India, says PM

CBI

RG Kar rape-murder: CBI continues to quiz ex-principal Sandip Ghosh

Jagdeep Dhankar, jagdeep, Vice President, VP

VP Dhankhar condemns Kolkata rape-murder case, calls for strong punishment

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 30 2024 | 2:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBaazar Style Retail IPOShare Market TodayEx-Dividend TodayPremier Energies IPO AllotmentPending Cases in SCBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon