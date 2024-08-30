Inventure Growth & Securities Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Samor Reality Ltd, Shashijit Infraprojects Ltd, SpiceJet Ltd and Veto Switchgears & Cables Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 30 August 2024. Samor Reality Ltd, Shashijit Infraprojects Ltd, SpiceJet Ltd and Veto Switchgears & Cables Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 30 August 2024. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Inventure Growth & Securities Ltd lost 19.81% to Rs 2.47 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 260.84 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 28.53 lakh shares in the past one month.

Samor Reality Ltd tumbled 7.51% to Rs 114.41. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 62331 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10262 shares in the past one month.

Shashijit Infraprojects Ltd crashed 6.64% to Rs 3.94. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 8.88 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.63 lakh shares in the past one month.

SpiceJet Ltd corrected 5.63% to Rs 62.5. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 72 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 58.11 lakh shares in the past one month.

Veto Switchgears & Cables Ltd plummeted 5.00% to Rs 173.85. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 21698 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.9 lakh shares in the past one month.

