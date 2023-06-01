Commercial LPG price cut by Rs 83, no change for domestic cylinders

The price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder has been reduced by Rs. 83.5 per unit by state run-oil marketing companies (OMC). Prices were last reduced on May 31.
A commercial LPG cylinder in Delhi will from Thursday sell at Rs 1773, down from Rs 1856.50. A cylinder in Mumbai will sell at Rs 1,725 in Mumbai, compared to Rs 1808.50 earlier.
Prices still remain higher than they were in February. OMCs had hiked prices by Rs 350.50 per unit on March 1.
No changes have been made for domestic LPG cylinders, which last saw prices rise by Rs 50 per unit on March 1.
Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, told Lok Sabha in February that domestic LPG can be sold at an “economical price" if international fuel prices come down.