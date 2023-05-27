close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Gold price dips Rs 160 to Rs 60,710, silver falls Rs 150 to Rs 72,900

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold declined Rs 150 to Rs 55,650

BS Web Team New Delhi
gold, gold prices

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 55,800, Rs 55,700, and Rs 56,050, respectively.

1 min read Last Updated : May 27 2023 | 7:25 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Gold price fell Rs 160 in Saturday's early trade with 10 grams of the yellow metal (24-carat) trading at Rs 60,710, according to the GoodReturns website. Silver price dipped Rs 150, with 1 kg of the precious metal selling at Rs 72,900.
The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold declined Rs 150 to Rs 55,650.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 60,710.
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 60,860, Rs 60,760, and Rs 61,150, respectively.

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 55,650.
The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 55,800, Rs 55,700, and Rs 56,050, respectively.

Also Read

Gold declines Rs 490 to Rs 61,420 per 10 gram; silver dips by Rs 500

Gold prices slip by Rs 550 to Rs 57,160; silver drops to Rs 70,800

Gold price up by Rs 210; silver rises by Rs 2,200, trading at Rs 63,600

Gold prices decline in early trade, at Rs 55,040; silver rates unchanged

Gold trading at Rs 55,590 as rates rise in early trade, silver unchanged

Gold price dips Rs 490 to Rs 60,870, silver falls Rs 1,000 to Rs 73,050

Gold price rises Rs 260 to Rs 61,360; silver falls Rs 450 to Rs 74,050

Gold price falls Rs 310 to Rs 61,100, silver dips Rs 500 to Rs 74,500

Gold, silver price remain unchanged; yellow metal trading at Rs 61,410

Petrol, diesel prices remain largely unchanged, check prices in your city


The price of 1 kg of silver in Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad is Rs 76,200.
The price of 1 kg of silver in Delhi and Mumbai is Rs 72,900.

Topics : Gold Silver Gold Prices Silver Prices gold and silver prices

First Published: May 27 2023 | 7:25 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Gold price dips Rs 160 to Rs 60,710, silver falls Rs 150 to Rs 72,900

gold, gold prices
1 min read

Mansun Consultancy, its promoters settle case with markets regulator Sebi

Sebi, Securities and Exchange Board of India
2 min read

Recovery a couple of quarters away for Page Industries; stock falls 8.8%

Page Industries
4 min read

Indices gain nearly 1% to end week at 5-month high; Sensex up 629 points

sensex, BSE
3 min read

Raising bets: FPI buying in Indian shares at nine-month high in May

FPIs
3 min read

Most Popular

Sensex at 100,000? It's possible, believes Chris Wood of Jefferies

Chris Wood
4 min read

Stock of this heavy electric equipment company has zoomed 82% in 5 days

Transformers and Rectifiers forms JV with China's Jiangsu Jingke
2 min read

Stocks to Watch today, May 26: Voda Idea, Hind Zinc, RIL, SAIL, Zee, Emami

stock market, markets, trading, nse, bse, sensex, nifty, rally, coronavirus, covid, lockdown
4 min read

Nykaa, Paytm, Zomato: How to trade new-age companies post Q4 results?

The combined net profit of 20 cyclical companies in the index is expected to grow by 38.8 per cent YoY to Rs 1.01 trillion
3 min read

Weak Q4 performance drags Page Industries to 19-month low; stock sinks 15%

jockey
4 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon