Gold price dips Rs 160 to Rs 60,710, silver falls Rs 150 to Rs 72,900

Gold price fell Rs 160 in Saturday's early trade with 10 grams of the yellow metal (24-carat) trading at Rs 60,710, according to the GoodReturns website. Silver price dipped Rs 150, with 1 kg of the precious metal selling at Rs 72,900.

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold declined Rs 150 to Rs 55,650.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 60,860, Rs 60,760, and Rs 61,150, respectively.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 60,710.