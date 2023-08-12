Confirmation

Gold price dips Rs 160 to Rs 59,519; silver unchanged at Rs 73,000

The price of 22-carat gold stayed the same as yesterday, with the yellow metal selling at Rs 54,700

Gold and SIlver price today

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 54,700, Rs 54,550, and Rs 54,850, respectively.

BS Web Team New Delhi
Last Updated : Aug 12 2023 | 8:44 AM IST
The price of 24-carat gold declined Rs 160 during Saturday's early trade, with ten grams of the precious metal selling at Rs 59,510, according to the GoodReturns website. Silver price was unchanged, with 1 kg of the precious metal selling at Rs 73,000.

The price of 22-carat gold also stayed the same as yesterday, with the yellow metal selling at Rs 54,700.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 59,510.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 59,660, Rs 59,510, and Rs 59,840, respectively.

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai is at Rs 54,700, while that in Kolkata and Hyderabad is at Rs 54,550.

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 54,700, Rs 54,550, and Rs 54,850, respectively.

US gold prices hovered near a one-month low on Friday and were heading for their third consecutive weekly dip, as the dollar and bond yields strengthened after data showed US producer prices increased in July.

After dropping to its lowest level since July 7 earlier in the session, spot gold was little changed at $1,913.35 per ounce by 1:41 p.m. ET (1741 GMT). Bullion was down 1.4 per cent so far this week.

US gold futures settled 0.1 per cent lower at $1,946.60.

Spot silver slipped 0.1 per cent to $22.66 an ounce and platinum gained 0.4 per cent to $910.06. Both were on track for their fourth consecutive week of losses.

Palladium rose 0.9 per cent to $1,298.19 per ounce.

One kg of silver in Mumbai and Delhi is trading at Rs 73,000.

The price of 1 kg of silver in Chennai and Hyderabad is Rs 76,200. 

(With inputs from Reuters.)

Topics : Gold Silver Gold Prices Silver Prices gold and silver prices

First Published: Aug 12 2023 | 8:43 AM IST

