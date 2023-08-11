Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (-0.28%)
65505.10 -183.08
Nifty (0.06%)
19554.25 + 11.15
Nifty Smallcap (0.47%)
5393.90 + 25.30
Nifty Midcap (0.34%)
38138.00 + 130.40
Nifty Bank (0.06%)
44568.15 + 26.35
Heatmap

Gold price falls Rs 280 to Rs 59,670, silver dips Rs 500 to Rs 73,000

The price of 22-carat gold also dipped Rs 250, with the yellow metal selling at Rs 54,700

silver

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 11 2023 | 9:21 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The price of 24-carat gold declined Rs 280 during Friday's early trade, with ten grams of the precious metal selling at Rs 59,670, according to the GoodReturns website. Silver price fell Rs 500, with 1 kg of the precious metal selling at Rs 73,000.
 
The price of 22-carat gold also dipped by Rs 250, with the yellow metal selling at Rs 54,700.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 59,670.
 

Also Read

Gold price fell Rs 100, silver prices up Rs 100, touches Rs 73,400/kg mark

Gold, silver prices remain unchanged; yellow metal trading at Rs 59,070

Gold price rises Rs 330 to Rs 60,490, Silver price unchanged at Rs 77,400

Gold price remains unchanged at Rs 59,450, silver falls Rs 500 to Rs 71,500

Gold price unchanged at Rs 59,060, silver rises Rs 500 to Rs 72,200

Gold price falls Rs 110 to Rs 59,950, silver dips Rs 500 to Rs 73,500

Gold price falls Rs 100 to Rs 60,060, silver dips Rs 100 to Rs 74,000

Wheat prices jump to 6-month high on robust demand, limited supply

Gold off three-week lows as investors brace for US inflation data

Gold, silver prices remain unchanged, yellow metal trading at Rs 601,60/10g

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 59,820, Rs 59,670, and Rs 60,050, respectively.
 
The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with that of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 54,700.
 
The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 54,850, Rs 54,700, and Rs 55,050, respectively.

Also Read: What drives shiny metal's price up or down, explains World Gold Council
 
Spot gold was up 0.1 per cent at $1,915.49 per ounce by 1:51 p.m. EDT (1751 GMT) after rising as much as 0.8 per cent following the release of the U.S. data.
 
U.S. gold futures settled 0.1 per cent lower at $1,948.9.
 
The consumer price index (CPI) rose 0.2 per cent last month, matching the increase in June, the U.S. Labor Department said. The CPI advanced 3.2 per cent in the 12 months through July, up from a 3.0 per cent rise in June, which was the smallest year-on-year gain since March 2021.
 
According to the CME's FedWatch Tool, the probability the Fed will leave rates unchanged at its September meeting is now at 90.5 per cent from around 86.5 per cent prior to the data.
 
(With inputs from Reuters)
Topics : Gold Price Gold Gold Prices Silver Silver Prices commodities Commodity Exchange

First Published: Aug 11 2023 | 9:21 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News Live UpdatesNo-Confidence Motion LiveStock to Watch TodayZee Entertainment-Sony India MergerGold-Silver PriceRBI Repo Rate UnchangedIndependence Day 2023Mercedes Benz GLC LaunchedUniform Civil Code

Companies News

Muttiah Muralitharan's Ceylon Beverages to set up plant for cans in DharwadNCLT approves Zee Entertainment-Sony India merger, dismisses all objections

India News

No confidence motion LIVE: Manipur CM should be sacked, says Gaurav GogoiRBI MPC LIVE: FY24 GDP growth projection unchanged at 6.5%, says Guv Das

Technology News

India's laptop import restrictions smell like bureaucratic desperationVoot, JioCinema merged; users now free to switch from one platform to other

Economy News

Rupee rises by 5 paise to 82.80 against US dollar ahead of MPC announcementRupee eyes RBI monetary policy decision, US inflation data to follow
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon