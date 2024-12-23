Business Standard

Monday, December 23, 2024 | 07:39 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold falls Rs 10, silver down by Rs 100; yellow metal trading at Rs 77,440

Gold falls Rs 10, silver down by Rs 100; yellow metal trading at Rs 77,440

The price of 22-carat gold also declined Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 70,990

gold, silver, gold silver prices

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 98,900 | File image

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 23 2024 | 7:36 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell Rs 10 in early trade on Monday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 77,440 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver fell by Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 91,400.
 
The price of 22-carat gold also declined Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 70,990.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata, Chennai, and Hyderabad at Rs 77,440.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 77,590.
 
 
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad, at Rs 70,990.

Also Read

Gold

Gold jumps Rs 10 to Rs 77,450, silver climbs Rs 100 to Rs 91,500 per kg

Photo: PTI

Gold prices to remain under pressure in near-term; check key levels

Gold

Gold falls Rs 10 to Rs 77,120; silver down by Rs 100 to Rs 91,400 per kg

stock market

Markets Today: US GDP; China LPR; FIIs; Senores & Carraro IPOs; IGI listing

Gold, Gold price, Gold rate

Gold falls Rs 10, silver down by Rs 100; yellow metal trading at Rs 77,830

 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 71,140.
 
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi is in line with prices in Mumbai, and Kolkata at Rs 91,400. 
 
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 98,900.
 
Spot gold remained largely unchanged on Monday in light trading after gaining on an overall softer US dollar and Treasury yields on Friday, when US economic data hinted at a slowdown in inflation.
 
Spot gold traded flat at $2,621.19 per ounce, as of 0057 GMT. US gold futures eased 0.3 per cent to $2,637.00.
 
Spot silver climbed 0.3 per cent to $29.59 per ounce and platinum rose 0.4 per cent to $929.83, while palladium eased 0.9 per cent to $912.21.
 
(With inputs from Reuters)
 

More From This Section

silver trading silver investment

Silver prices: White metal slips over 5% in 2 days; check trading strategy

silver trading silver investment

Silver price today: 'Rally after US Fed's rate cut may be short-lived'

Gold price today: How to trade gold ahead of US Fed rate decision tonight?

Gold price today: How to trade gold ahead of US Fed rate decision tonight?

Gold, Gold price, Gold rate

Gold climbs Rs 10 to Rs 78,010, silver falls Rs 100 to Rs 92,400 per kg

Gold, jewellery

Gold jewellery consumption to grow 14-18% in FY25 in value terms: ICRA

Topics : Gold Prices Silver Prices gold and silver prices gold silver prices

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 23 2024 | 7:36 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStock Market CrashLatest News LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold and Silver Price Today Mamata Machinery IPOCarraro India IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon