Gold falls Rs 10 to Rs 77,120; silver down by Rs 100 to Rs 91,400 per kg

Gold falls Rs 10 to Rs 77,120; silver down by Rs 100 to Rs 91,400 per kg

The price of 22-carat gold also declined Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 70,690

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad, at Rs 70,690 | (Photo: Shutterstock)

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 20 2024 | 7:57 AM IST

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell Rs 10 in early trade on Friday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 77,120 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver fell Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 91,400.
 
The price of 22-carat gold also declined Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 70,690.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad at Rs 77,120.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 77,270.
 
 
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad, at Rs 70,690.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 70,840.
 
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi is in line with prices in Mumbai, and Kolkata at Rs 91,400. 
 
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 98,900.
 
US gold prices were poised for a weekly fall on Friday after the Federal Reserve's verdict on its monetary policy-easing cycle noted a slowdown in cuts, while market focus shifted to the U.S. Personal Consumption Expenditure data due later in the day. 
 
Spot gold was flat at $2,594.59 per ounce, as of 0034 GMT, and has lost more than 2 per cent this week. US gold futures were also steady at $2,609.30.
 
Spot silver was steady at $29.02 per ounce, platinum was down 0.4 per cent to $919.70 and palladium eased 0.2 per cent to $904.21.
 
(With inputs from Reuters)
 

Topics : Gold Prices Silver Prices gold and silver prices gold silver prices

First Published: Dec 20 2024 | 7:57 AM IST

