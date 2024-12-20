Business Standard

Friday, December 20, 2024 | 07:25 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Markets Today: US GDP; China LPR; FIIs; Senores & Carraro IPOs; IGI listing

Markets Today: US GDP; China LPR; FIIs; Senores & Carraro IPOs; IGI listing

Early indicators pointed to a subdued start, with GIFT Nifty Futures trading 84 points lower at 23,934 at 6:55 AM

stock market

stock market

Tanmay Tiwary New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Dec 20 2024 | 7:25 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Stock Markets Today, December 20: The Indian benchmark indices, Nifty50 and Sensex are likely to start on a cautious note on the final trading session of the week as mixed global cues weigh on investor sentiment. 
 
Early indicators pointed to a subdued start, with GIFT Nifty Futures trading 84 points lower at 23,934 at 6:55 AM. This follows a sharp sell-off in the previous session, where the Sensex plunged 964.15 points, or 1.20 per cent, to close at 79,218.05, and the Nifty50 slipped 247.15 points, or 1.02 per cent, to 23,951.70.
   
 
Amid this backdrop, domestic developments also demand attention. In a major move, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) introduced a new regulatory framework aimed at ensuring transparency in the investment advisory space. The initiative, called the “Past Risk and Return Verification Agency” (PaRRVA), is set to verify the claims of returns and risk metrics made by investment advisors, research analysts, algorithmic trading platforms, and similar entities. 
 

Also Read

market

Stock Market Crash Highlights: Sensex sheds 964pts, Nifty ends at 24,951; Banking, IT shares dip

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Vishal Mega Mart shares decline 6% in trade one day after decent listing

Pharma companies, Pharma

Abbott India share rises 3% as JPMorgan ups target to Rs 31,500; details

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

DOMS Industries share price slips 7%; here's what's worrying investors

Dr Reddy's buys 8 drugs from Teva, Allergan in $350 mn deal

Nomura's upgrade to 'Buy' lifts Dr Reddy's share over 4% in weak market

 
Meanwhile, in another regulatory update, Sebi decided to extend the deadline for listed companies’ value chain partners to comply with the Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR) requirements. 
 
Other triggers
 
FII, DII 
FIIs continued to offload Indian equities, selling shares worth Rs 4,224.92 crore on December 19. Contrastingly, DIIs bought equities worth Rs 3,943.24 crore.
   
IPO market 
International Gemmological IPO (Mainline) will make its debut on the D-Street. Ventive Hospitality IPO (Mainline), Senores Pharmaceuticals IPO (Mainline), and Carraro India IPO (Mainline) will open for subscription. 
   
Concord Enviro IPO, Sanathan Textiles IPO, Mamata Machinery IPO, DAM Capital IPO, and Transrail Lighting IPO – all mainline IPOs – will enter Day 2 of their subscription. 
 
In the SME IPO corner, Hamps Bio IPO will list on the bourses, while Newmalayalam Steel IPO enter Day 2, and Identical Brains IPO will enter its final day of subscription.
 
Global cues 
Asia-Pacific markets were mixed on Friday as investors processed Japan's inflation data and China's interest rate decision. The People’s Bank of China held its benchmark lending rates steady, with the one-year loan prime rate at 3.1 per cent and the five-year LPR at 3.6 per cent, affecting corporate, household, and mortgage loans.
 
In Japan, inflation data released for November showed a core inflation rate of 2.7 per cent, slightly above the 2.6 per cent forecasted by economists polled by Reuters. Headline inflation hit 2.9 per cent, a rise from 2.3 per cent in October. 
 
Thus, Nikkei and Topix edged up 0.1 per cent each. This came a day after the Bank of Japan maintained its interest rate at 0.25 per cent. Elsewhere, Kospi fell 0.7per cent, while ASX200 was down 1.1 per cent.
 
In the US, the economy showed stronger-than-expected growth in the third quarter, driven by resilient consumer spending. The data showed an annualised GDP growth rate of 3.1 per cent, revised upward from the earlier estimate of 2.8 per cent. Despite this positive economic data, US markets presented a mixed picture. The Dow Jones narrowly ended its longest losing streak since 1974, inching up by 0.04 per cent. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 dipped 0.09 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite slid 0.10 per cent.
 
Commodity check 
Oil prices declined on Thursday as cautious signals from central bankers across the US, Europe, and Asia heightened concerns about subdued economic activity potentially weakening oil demand in the coming year. Brent crude futures dropped 0.69 per cent to $72.88 per barrel, while US WTI crude fell 0.95 per cent to $69.91 per barrel.
 
Gold prices saw a slight increase, reversing earlier gains after US economic data reinforced expectations that the Federal Reserve would proceed cautiously with monetary policy adjustments in the coming year. Spot gold rose 0.2 per cent to $2,592.39 per ounce, while US gold futures slipped 1.7 per cent to $2,607.50.
 
Here's how analysts are assessing today's (December 20) trading session:
 
Rupak De, senior technical analyst at LKP Securities 
Sentiment remains weak following a hawkish comment from the Fed, which could continue to weigh on market sentiment in the short-term. Support is placed at 23,850, below which further correction appears likely. Resistance is seen at 24,200.
 
Shrikant Chouhan, head of equity research at Kotak Securities 
The key support zones are at 23,870/79,000 and the 200-day SMA or 23,825/78,800. If the index remains above these levels, we could see a quick pullback rally towards 24,150-24,200/79,500-79,800. Conversely, if it falls below the 200-day SMA or 23,825/78,800, below which it could slip till 23,750-23,725/78,500-78,350.

More From This Section

Photo: Shutterstock

Stock Market Today: How to trade Nifty IT index post Accenture results?

Going beyond cities: How MFs are scripting the small-town success

Going beyond cities: How MFs are scripting the small-town success

Small, midcap investing: CIOs urge caution and realistic expectations

Small, midcap investing: CIOs urge caution and realistic expectations

Mutual Funda

Stars of the first half of the decade: Top MF schemes across categories

SIP, mutual fund, investment

Mutual funds in 2025: Innovation and quality investing take centre stage

Topics : SEBI MARKETS TODAY S&P BSE Sensex NSE Nifty50 benchmark index Nifty50 Markets Sensex Nifty US GDP China economy Bank interest rate Gift Nifty IPO listing time IPOs SME IPOs initial public offerings IPOs Oil prcies Crude Oil Price Brent crude Gold Prices technical analysis Market technicals FII flows FPIs FIIs DIIs markets this week

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 20 2024 | 7:21 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStock Market CrashLatest News LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold and Silver Price Today Mamata Machinery IPOConcord Enviro IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon