Gold falls Rs 10, silver down Rs 100; yellow metal trading at Rs 71,820

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 65,840.

The price of 24-carat gold dipped Rs 10 in early trade on Monday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 71,820, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver fell Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 82,900.

The price of 22-carat gold fell Rs 10, with the yellow metal selling at Rs 65,840.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 71,820.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 71,970, Rs 71,820, and Rs 71,990, respectively.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 65,990, Rs 65,840, and Rs 65,990, respectively.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi is in line with the silver price in Mumbai and Kolkata at Rs 82,900.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 86,400.

US gold prices eased in early Asian hours on Monday as the dollar ticked up, while traders awaited comments from a series of Federal Reserve officials for more cues on the US interest rate cut timeline.

Spot gold was down 0.3 per cent at $2,294.97 per ounce, as of 0040 GMT. US gold futures slipped 0.3 per cent to $2,301.00 per ounce.

Spot silver fell 0.2 per cent to $26.49 per ounce, platinum lost nearly 0.7 per cent to $948.40 and palladium inched down 0.5 per cent to $940.60.

(With inputs from Reuters)