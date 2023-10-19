Gold jumps by Rs 10, silver unchanged, yellow metal trades at Rs 60,500/10g

The price of 24-carat gold jumped Rs 10 in early trade on Thursday, with ten grams of the precious metal selling for Rs 60,500, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver remained unchanged, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 74,600.

The price of 22-carat gold was also up by Rs 10, with the yellow metal selling at Rs 55,460.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 60,500.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold differs, standing at Rs 60,650, Rs 60,500, and Rs 60,720, respectively.

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 55,460.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, ten grams of 22-carat gold are selling at Rs 55,610, Rs 55,460, and Rs 55,660, respectively.

US gold prices edged higher on Thursday to hover near a 2-1/2-month high as escalating Middle East turmoil lifted demand for the safe-haven asset, while investors looked forward to US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's speech due later in the day.

Spot gold was up 0.2 per cent at $1,950.83 per ounce by 0127 GMT, after hitting its highest since Aug. 1 on Tuesday. US gold futures eased 0.3 per cent to $1,962.90.

Spot silver was steady at $22.86, platinum slipped 0.3 per cent to $883.07 and palladium edged 0.2 per cent lower to $1,126.86.

In Delhi and Mumbai, one kilogram of silver is currently trading at Rs 74,600.

In Chennai, one kilogram of silver is trading at Rs 78,000.

(With inputs from Reuters)