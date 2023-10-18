close
Sensex (0.39%)
66428.09 + 261.16
Nifty (0.40%)
19811.50 + 79.75
Nifty Smallcap (1.06%)
6036.65 + 63.40
Nifty Midcap (0.35%)
40733.35 + 142.70
Nifty Bank (0.42%)
44409.50 + 183.60
Heatmap

Gold drops by Rs 160, silver prices down by Rs 500, trades at Rs 73,600/kg

The price of 22-carat gold fell Rs 150, with the yellow metal selling at Rs 54,950

Image via Shutterstock

Photo: Shutterstock

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 18 2023 | 7:47 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The price of 24-carat gold declined Rs 160 in early trade on Wednesday, with ten grams of the precious metal selling for Rs 59,950, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also declined by Rs 500, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 73,600.

The price of 22-carat gold fell Rs 150, with the yellow metal selling at Rs 54,950.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 59,950.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold differs, standing at Rs 60,100, Rs 59,950, and Rs 60,160, respectively.

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 54,950.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, ten grams of 22-carat gold are selling at Rs 55,100, Rs 54,950, and Rs 55,150, respectively.

US gold prices rose on Wednesday after a deadly blast in Gaza fuelled fears of an escalating regional conflict, keeping the safe-haven asset in demand among nervous investors despite robust US economic data and a high-rate scenario.

Spot gold climbed 0.4 per cent to $1,929.89 per ounce by 0123 GMT, and US gold futures also jumped 0.4 per cent  to $1,942.70.

Spot silver added 0.5 per cent to $22.93, platinum rose 0.2 per cent to $898.77 and palladium slipped 0.8 per cent to $1,134.93

In Delhi and Mumbai, one kilogram of silver is currently trading at Rs 73,600.

In Chennai, one kilogram of silver is trading at Rs 77,000.

(With inputs from Reuters)

Also Read

Gold price fell Rs 100, silver prices up Rs 100, touches Rs 73,400/kg mark

Gold, silver prices remain unchanged; yellow metal trading at Rs 59,070

Gold price rises Rs 330 to Rs 60,490, Silver price unchanged at Rs 77,400

Gold price remains unchanged at Rs 59,450, silver falls Rs 500 to Rs 71,500

Gold price unchanged at Rs 59,060, silver rises Rs 500 to Rs 72,200

Gold price falls Rs 340 to Rs 60,110, silver unchanged at Rs 74,100

Industrial metals to remain vulnerable to more softness near-term: Goldman

Wheat tops two-week high on global demand, traders eye Middle East

Gold prices up by Rs 10, silver unchanged, trading at Rs 74,100 per kg

Gold price unchanged at Rs 58,910, silver price unchanged at Rs 72,600

Topics : gold and silver prices Gold Prices Silver Prices gold silver prices Market news

First Published: Oct 18 2023 | 7:47 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News Live UpdatesGold Silver Price TodaySame-Sex Marriage VerdictWhatsAppMumbai AirportCongress Manifesto for PollsVivo V29 Pro ReviewNarendra Modi

Elections 2023

After Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, AAP enters poll fight in MizoramCongress to release manifesto for MP polls, focus on youth and farmers

World Cup 2023

World Cup 2023: Afghan opener Gurbaz reprimanded for breach of ICC CodeWorld Cup 2023: Regret squandering promising start vs Australia - Nissanka

India News

Indian Space Station by 2035, astronauts on moon by 2040: PM to IsroUjjwala scheme beneficiaries will be given 1 gas cylinder for free: UP CM

Economy News

India to spend nearly Rs 143 trn on infra between FY24 and FY30: CRISILState borrowing costs to rise in H2 FY24 on hardening of yields: Report
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon