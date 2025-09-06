Saturday, September 06, 2025 | 07:35 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,07,630; silver falls ₹100, trading at ₹1,25,900

Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,07,630; silver falls ₹100, trading at ₹1,25,900

The price of 22-carat gold also increased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹98,660

Gold Bar. Gold

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,07,780 (Photo: Reuters)

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 06 2025 | 7:33 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold climbed ₹10 in early trade on Saturday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,07,630, according to the GoodReturns website. However, the price of silver fell ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,25,900.
 
The price of 22-carat gold also increased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹98,660.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai stood at ₹1,07,630.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,07,780.
 
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is in line with that of Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad at ₹98,660.
 

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹98,810. 
   
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,25,900.
  
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,35,900.
 
In the US, Gold's powerful rally took on fresh legs on Saturday, with prices just cents away from $3,600 per ounce, as weak US jobs data further raised expectations for bullion-supportive Federal Reserve rate cuts.
 
Spot gold was up 1.4 per cent at $3,596.55 per ounce, as of 2:47 pm EDT (1847 GMT), having hit a record $3,599.89 earlier. The metal is now on track for its strongest weekly gain in nearly four months. US gold futures for December delivery settled 1.3 per cent higher at $3,653.30.
 
Bullion has surged 37 per cent so far this year after a 27 per cent gain in 2024 - driven by US dollar weakness, central bank buying, a softening monetary policy backdrop and wider geopolitical and economic uncertainty.
 
Among other metals, spot silver rose 0.8 per cent to $40.98 per ounce and was heading for its third consecutive weekly gain.
 
Platinum gained 0.5 per cent to $1,373.92 and palladium fell 1.5 per cent to $1,110.32.
 
(with inputs from Reuters)  

