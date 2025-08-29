Gold price climbs ₹10, silver falls ₹100; yellow metal trading at ₹1,02,610

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold climbed ₹10 in early trade on Friday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,02,610, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver fell ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,19,900.
The price of 22-carat gold climbed by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹94,060.
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai stood at ₹1,02,610.
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,02,760.
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is in line with that of Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad at ₹94,060.
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹94,210.
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,19,900.
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,29,900.
US gold prices hovered on Friday near their highest point in more than one month, as an overall softer dollar and increased expectations for a US Federal Reserve interest rate cut in September lifted demand for bullion.
Spot gold held its ground at $3,413.80 per ounce, as of 0059 GMT, after hitting its highest point since July 23 on Thursday. Bullion has gained 3.6 per cent so far this month.
US gold futures for December delivery were flat at $3,473.80.
Elsewhere, spot silver eased 0.1 per cent to $39.02 per ounce, platinum fell 0.2 per cent to $1,356.69 and palladium was steady at $1,102.75.
(with inputs from Reuters)