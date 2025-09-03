Wednesday, September 03, 2025 | 07:35 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Gold climbs ₹10, silver rises ₹100; yellow metal trading at ₹1,06,100

Gold climbs ₹10, silver rises ₹100; yellow metal trading at ₹1,06,100

The price of 22-carat gold increased ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹97,260

gold

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,06,250

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 03 2025 | 7:30 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold climbed ₹10 in early trade on Wednesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,06,100, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also rose ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,26,200.
 
The price of 22-carat gold increased ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹97,260.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai stood at ₹1,06,100.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,06,250.
 
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is in line with that of Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad at ₹97,260.
 

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹97,410. 
  
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,26,200.
  
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,36,200.
 
US gold prices extended their record run on Wednesday, holding firm above the key $3,500 level, driven by growing investor confidence that the US Federal Reserve will cut interest rates in September.
 
Spot gold was up 0.2 per cent at $3,540.64 per ounce, as of 0054 GMT. 
US gold futures for December delivery gained 0.4 per cent to $3,607.60. 
Elsewhere, spot silver eased 0.2 per cent to $40.81 per ounce, after hitting its highest since September 2011 in the previous session. Platinum gained 0.6 per cent to $1,412.30 and palladium rose 1 per cent to $1,145.69.   
(with inputs from Reuters)  
 
 

First Published: Sep 03 2025 | 7:30 AM IST

