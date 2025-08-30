Saturday, August 30, 2025 | 10:19 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,04,950; silver rises ₹100, trading at ₹1,21,000

Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,04,950; silver rises ₹100, trading at ₹1,21,000

The price of 22-carat gold climbed by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹96,200

Gold Bar

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,05,100 (Photo: Reuters)

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 30 2025 | 10:17 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold climbed ₹10 in early trade on Saturday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,04,950, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also rose ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,21,000.
 
The price of 22-carat gold climbed by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹96,200.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai stood at ₹1,04,950.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,05,100.
 
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is in line with that of Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad at ₹96,200.
 

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹96,350. 
  
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,21,000.
  
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,31,000.
 
US gold prices held steady and were poised for their best monthly performance since April, as US inflation data reinforced expectations that the Federal Reserve could cut interest rates next month.
 
Spot gold was up 0.1 per cent at $3,419.59 per ounce, as of 09:19 am ET (1348 GMT). Bullion has gained 3.9 per cent in August so far.
 
US gold futures for December delivery rose 0.1 per cent to $3,479.10.
 
Spot silver fell 0.2 per cent to $38.98 per ounce and platinum fell 0.6 per cent to $1,350.98, but both metals were on track for monthly gains. Palladium was down 0.7 per cent at $1,095, heading for a monthly loss.
 
(with inputs from Reuters)  

First Published: Aug 30 2025 | 10:17 AM IST

