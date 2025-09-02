Tuesday, September 02, 2025 | 07:34 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,05,890; silver rises ₹100, trading at ₹1,26,100

The price of 22-carat gold also declined by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹97,060

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,06,040 (Photo: Reuters)

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2025 | 7:30 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold climbed ₹10 in early trade on Tuesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,05,890, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also rose ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,26,100.
 
The price of 22-carat gold increased ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹97,060.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai stood at ₹1,05,890.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,06,040.
 
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is in line with that of Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad at ₹97,060.
 

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹97,210. 
  
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,26,100.
  
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,36,100.
 
US gold prices hit a more than four-month high on Monday to trade around $23 shy of all-time highs, buoyed by US Federal Reserve rate cut bets and a softer dollar, while silver breached $40 per ounce for the first time since 2011.
 
Spot gold was up 0.9 per cent at $3,477.56 per ounce by 9:37 a.m. EDT (1337 GMT), its highest since April 22 when it touched a record-high of $3,500.05. US gold futures for December delivery gained 0.9 per cent to $3,547.70.
 
Spot silver jumped 2.6 per cent to $40.69 per ounce, its highest since September 2011.
 
Elsewhere, platinum gained 3.2 per cent to $1,408.54 and palladium added 1.9 per cent to $1,129.70. 
(with inputs from Reuters)  
 
 

Topics : Gold Gold Prices Silver Silver Prices gold and silver prices

First Published: Sep 02 2025 | 7:30 AM IST

