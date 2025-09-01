Monday, September 01, 2025 | 08:04 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold falls ₹10, silver down ₹100; yellow metal trading at ₹1,04,940

Gold falls ₹10, silver down ₹100; yellow metal trading at ₹1,04,940

The price of 22-carat gold also declined by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹96,190

Gold

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,05,090. (Photo: Reuters)

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 01 2025 | 8:00 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Monday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,04,940, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also fell ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,24,900.
 
The price of 22-carat gold also declined by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹96,190.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai stood at ₹1,04,940.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,05,090.
 
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is in line with that of Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad at ₹96,190.
 

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹96,340. 
  
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,24,900.
  
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,34,900.
 
US gold prices rose to a more than four-month high on Monday, as increased expectations of a US Federal Reserve interest rate cut this month lifted bullion's allure.
 
Spot gold was up 0.3 per cent at $3,457.16 per ounce, as of 0200 GMT, hitting its highest point since April 23.
 
Elsewhere, spot silver rose 1.1 per cent to $40.11 per ounce, platinum gained 0.8 per cent to $1,374.95 and palladium climbed 0.4 per cent to $1,114. 
(with inputs from Reuters)  
 
 

First Published: Sep 01 2025 | 8:00 AM IST

