Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,11,940, silver rises ₹100, trading at ₹1,34,100

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold rose ₹10 in early trade on Wednesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,11,940, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also climbed ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,34,100.
The price of 22-carat gold increased ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,02,610.
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,11,940 in Mumbai and Kolkata, and at ₹1,12,160 in Chennai.
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,12,090.
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,02,610, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru and Hyderabad, while in Chennai it stood at ₹1,02,810.
Also Read
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,02,760.
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,34,100.
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,44,100.
US gold prices hovered near all-time highs on Wednesday as expectations for a Federal Reserve interest rate cut later in the day dented the dollar and US bond yields, boosting demand for the precious metal.
Spot gold held its ground at $3,690.09 per ounce, as of 0115 GMT, after hitting a record high of $3,702.95 on Tuesday.
Elsewhere, spot silver eased 0.1 per cent at $42.50 per ounce, platinum gained 0.4 per cent to $1,395.75 and palladium rose 0.6 per cent to $1,183.09.
(with inputs from Reuters)