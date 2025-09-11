Thursday, September 11, 2025 | 07:45 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,10,519; silver falls ₹100, trading at ₹1,29,900

The price of 22-carat gold also increased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,01,310

BS Web Team New Delhi
Last Updated : Sep 11 2025 | 7:43 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold climbed ₹10 in early trade on Thursday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,10,519, according to the GoodReturns website. However, the price of silver fell ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,29,900.
 
The price of 22-carat gold also increased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,01,310.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai and Kolkata stood at ₹1,10,520 and Chennai at ₹1,10,720.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,10,670.
 
 
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is in line with that of Kolkata, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad at ₹1,01,310.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,01,460. 
    
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,29,900.
  
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,39,900.
 
US gold edged up on Thursday, as softer-than-expected US producer price index (PPI) data reinforced already strong expectations for a Federal Reserve interest rate cut next week, while investors awaited key consumer inflation data for further cues.
 
Spot gold was up 0.1 per cent at $3,645.04 per ounce, as of 0044 GMT. Bullion hit a record high of $3,673.95 on Tuesday.
 
Elsewhere, spot silver was steady at $41.13 per ounce. Platinum gained 0.5 per cent to $1,392.55 and palladium rose 0.7 per cent to $1,181.56.
 
(with inputs from Reuters)  

First Published: Sep 11 2025 | 7:43 AM IST

