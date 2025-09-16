Tuesday, September 16, 2025 | 08:58 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold price dips ₹10, silver falls ₹100; yellow metal trading at ₹1,11,050

Gold price dips ₹10, silver falls ₹100; yellow metal trading at ₹1,11,050

The price of 22-carat gold declined by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,01,790

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 16 2025 | 8:54 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Tuesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,11,050, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also fell ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,32,900.
 
The price of 22-carat gold declined by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,01,790.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,11,050 in Mumbai and Kolkata, and at ₹1,11,370 in Chennai.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,11,200.
 
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,01,790, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad; in Chennai, it stood at ₹1,02,090.
 

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,01,940. 
    
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,32,900.
  
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,42,900.
 
US gold prices scaled a record peak on Tuesday, supported by a weaker dollar ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy meeting this week, where the central bank is widely expected to cut borrowing rates. 
Spot gold rose 0.1 per cent to $3,680.17 per ounce as of 0109 GMT, after hitting a record high of $3,689.27 earlier in the session.
 
US gold futures for December delivery were flat at $3,718.80. 
Elsewhere, spot silver held steady at $42.71 per ounce, platinum eased 0.1 per cent to $1,399.40 and palladium gained 0.4 per cent to $1,188.59.
 (with inputs from Reuters)
 

First Published: Sep 16 2025 | 8:54 AM IST

