Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold dips ₹10, silver falls ₹100; yellow metal trading at ₹1,08,480

Gold dips ₹10, silver falls ₹100; yellow metal trading at ₹1,08,480

The price of 22-carat gold also declined by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹99,440

Gold Bar

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,08,610. (Photo: Reuters)

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 08 2025 | 7:04 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Monday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,08,480, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also fell ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,27,900.
 
The price of 22-carat gold also declined by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹99,440.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,08,480 in Mumbai and Kolkata, and at ₹1,09,140 in Chennai.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,08,610.
 
 
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹99,440, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru and Hyderabad, while in Chennai it stood at ₹1,00,040. 

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹99,590.
    
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,27,900.
  
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,37,900.
 
US gold prices held firm near an all-time high on Monday, inching closer to a key $3,600 level, bolstered by mounting expectations of a US Federal Reserve rate cut this month following a weaker-than-expected jobs report last week.
 
Spot gold was up 0.1 per cent at $3,588.48 per ounce, as of 0037 GMT. Bullion rose to a record high of $3,599.89 on Friday.
 
Elsewhere, spot silver eased 0.3 per cent to $40.84 per ounce. Platinum fell 0.1 per cent to $1,371.65 and palladium slipped 0.2 per cent to $1,107.70.
 
(with inputs from Reuters)  

First Published: Sep 08 2025 | 7:04 AM IST

