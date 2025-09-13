Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,11,290, silver rises ₹100, trades at ₹1,32,100

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold rose ₹10 in early trade on Saturday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,11,290, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also climbed ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,32,100.
The price of 22-carat gold increased ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,02,010.
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,11,290 in Mumbai and Kolkata, and at ₹1,11,720 in Chennai.
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,11,440.
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,02,010, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru and Hyderabad, while in Chennai it stood at ₹1,02,410.
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,02,160.
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,32,100.
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,42,100.
US gold prices rose on Saturday, holding close to record highs hit earlier this week, as signs of a weakening US labor market reinforced expectations the Federal Reserve will deliver its first rate cut of the year next week.
Spot gold was up 0.4 per cent at $3,648.55 per ounce, as of 02:25 p.m. EDT (1825 GMT), close to Tuesday's all-time high of $3,673.95. The metal has gained 1.7 per cent so far this week and is poised for a fourth consecutive weekly advance.
US gold futures for December delivery settled 0.3 per cent higher at $3,686.40.
Elsewhere, spot silver rose 1.7 per cent to $42.26 per ounce, at a 14-year high, platinum was up 1.2 per cent at $1,395.05 and palladium gained 1.3 per cent to $1,202.93. All three metals were set for weekly gains.
(with inputs from Reuters)