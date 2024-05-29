Business Standard
Gold price climbs Rs 10 to Rs 72,940, silver rises Rs 100 to Rs 96,600

The price of 22-carat gold rose Rs 10, with the yellow metal selling at Rs 66,860

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 72,940

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 7:44 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold went up by Rs 10 in early trade on Wednesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 72,940, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also appreciated by Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 96,600.

The price of 22-carat gold also went up Rs 10, with the yellow metal selling at Rs 66,860.
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 72,940.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 73,090, Rs 72,940, and Rs 73,540, respectively.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 66,860.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 67,010, Rs 66,860, and Rs 67,410, respectively.

US gold prices eased on Wednesday, as traders pared bets of rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve this year following remarks by some policymakers, while the market awaited key US inflation data due later this week.

Spot gold was down 0.1 per cent at $2,357.70 per ounce, as of 0059 GMT, US gold futures were up 0.1 per cent at $2,358.30.

Spot silver fell 0.5 per cent to $31.95 per ounce, platinum was down 0.9 per cent at $1,054.10 and palladium gained 0.1 per cent to $973.47.

(With inputs from Reuters)

First Published: May 29 2024 | 7:44 AM IST

