Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Gold price slips Rs 10 to Rs 72,430, silver falls Rs 100 to Rs 91,400

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 66,540, Rs 66,390, and Rs 66,540, respectively

Gold, Gold bars, gold price

Photo: unsplash.com (Representative Image)

BS Web Team New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 27 2024 | 8:04 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold dipped Rs 10 in early trade on Monday, May 27, with ten grams of the precious metal selling at Rs 72,430, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also fell Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 91,400.

The price of 22-carat gold fell Rs 10, with the yellow metal selling at Rs 66,390.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 72,430.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 72,580, Rs 72,430, and Rs 72,590, respectively.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 66,390.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 66,540, Rs 66,390, and Rs 66,540, respectively.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi is in line with the silver price in Mumbai and Kolkata at Rs 91,400.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 95,900.

Topics : Gold Prices Gold trade gold silver demand Silver Prices Bullion industry Gold ETF

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 27 2024 | 8:04 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEPune Porsche crashTBSE results 2024IPL 2024 Qualifier 2 MatchIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon