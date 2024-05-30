Gold price climbs Rs 10 to Rs 73,210, silver rises Rs 100 to Rs 97,800

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 67,110

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold went up by Rs 10 in early trade on Thursday, May 30, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 73,210, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also appreciated by Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 97,800.

The price of 22-carat gold also went up Rs 10, with the yellow metal selling at Rs 67,110.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 73,210.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 73,360, Rs 73,210, and Rs 73,920, respectively.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 67,260, Rs 67,110, and Rs 67,760, respectively.

The price of 1kg of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 1,02,300.

India's silver imports in the first four months of the year have already surpassed the total for all of 2023, government and industry officials told Reuters.

US Gold prices were flat on Thursday, as investors awaited a key US inflation reading that could provide further insights into the Federal Reserve's policy path.

Spot gold was unchanged at $2,338.04 per ounce, as of 0125 GMT, after falling 1 per cent in the previous session.

Spot silver rose 0.2 per cent to $32.03 per ounce, platinum was up 0.5 per cent at $1,040.55 and palladium lost 1.3 per cent to $952.50.



(With inputs from Reuters)