Gold price climbs Rs 10 to Rs 75,010, silver grows Rs 100 to Rs 96,100

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 68,760.

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat : The price of 24-carat gold climbed Rs 10 in early trade on Thursday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 75,010, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver increased Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 96,100.

The price of 22-carat gold rose Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 68,760. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 75,010.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 75,160, Rs 75,010, and Rs 75,500, respectively.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 68,760.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 68,910, Rs 68,760, and Rs 69,210, respectively.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi is in line with the price of silver in Mumbai and Kolkata at Rs 96,100.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 1,00,600.

US Gold prices held steady on Thursday after hitting a record peak in the previous session amid rising expectations of a US rate cut in September.

Spot gold was little changed at $2,459.47 per ounce, as of 0051 GMT. Prices hit an all-time high of $2,483.60 on Wednesday. US gold futures rose 0.1 per cent to $2,462.50.

Spot silver rose 0.1 per cent to $30.33 per ounce, platinum steadied at $994.40 and palladium gained 0.8 per cent to $958.99.

(With inputs from Reuters)