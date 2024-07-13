Business Standard
Gold price climbs Rs 10 to Rs 73,760, silver falls Rs 100 to Rs 95,400

The price of 22-carat gold rose Rs 10, with the yellow metal selling at Rs 67,610

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 67,760, Rs 67,610, and Rs 68,260, respectively.

BS Web Team New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 13 2024 | 8:26 AM IST

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold climbed Rs 10 in early trade on Saturday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 73,760, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver fell Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 95,400.

The price of 22-carat gold rose Rs 10, with the yellow metal selling at Rs 67,610.
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 73,760.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 73,910, Rs 73,760, and Rs 74,470, respectively.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 67,610.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 67,760, Rs 67,610, and Rs 68,260, respectively.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi is in line with the price of silver in Mumbai and Kolkata at Rs 95,400.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 99,900.

Topics : Gold Gold Prices Silver Prices Silver gold and silver prices Gold and silver bullion

First Published: Jul 13 2024 | 8:26 AM IST

