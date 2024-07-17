Gold price climbs Rs 10 to Rs 74,030, silver slips Rs 100 to Rs 94,900

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 68,010, Rs 67,860, and Rs 68,310, respectively.

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold climbed Rs 10 in early trade on Wednesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 74,030, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver fell Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 94,900.

The price of 22-carat gold rose Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 67,860. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 74,030.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 74,180, Rs 74,030, and Rs 74,520, respectively.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 67,860.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 68,010, Rs 67,860, and Rs 68,310, respectively.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi is in line with the price of silver in Mumbai and Kolkata at Rs 94,900.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 99,400.

US Gold prices scaled an all-time high on Wednesday, with recent comments from Federal Reserve officials boosting bets of a US interest rate cut in September.

Spot gold was up 0.1 per cent at $2,470.89 per ounce, as of 0046 GMT, after hitting a record peak of $2,473.18 earlier in the session. US gold futures rose 0.3 per cent to $2,473.70.

Spot silver fell 0.4 per cent to $31.26 per ounce, platinum firmed 0.1 per cent to $1,000.62 and palladium gained 0.4 per cent to $963.22.

(With inputs from Reuters)