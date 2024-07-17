Crude oil prices steady amid falling US inventories, China concerns

Business Standard
Brent crude oil futures were up 33 cents, or 0.39%, at $84.06 a barrel by 1204 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures were up 51 cents, or 0.63%, at $81.27

Reuters BENGALURU
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 17 2024 | 7:25 PM IST

Oil prices were steady on Wednesday, a day after benchmark Brent hit a one-month low, as a decline in U.S. oil stockpiles helped offset signs of weakening demand in China.
Brent crude oil futures were up 33 cents, or 0.39%, at $84.06 a barrel by 1204 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures were up 51 cents, or 0.63%, at $81.27.
"China's weaker economic performance and rising expectations for a U.S. interest rate cut over the coming months have counterbalanced each other," independent oil analyst Gaurav Sharma said.
In the United States, the world's largest oil producer and consumer, crude oil inventories fell by 4.4 million barrels in the week ended July 12, market sources said, citing data from the American Petroleum Institute.
Analysts polled by Reuters estimated crude stocks would fall by 33,000 barrels. The U.S. Energy Information Administration will release its official storage report at 1430 GMT.
"The government data this afternoon is where the real story is, but the precursor of U.S. oil stocks in the API data does not exactly show much of an effect of Hurricane Beryl and the shutting down of some the infrastructure that stood in its path," PVM Oil analyst John Evans said.
Also supporting crude prices was rising geopolitical risk, said George Khoury, global head of education and research at CFI, adding that tensions in the Middle East and Europe could continue to fuel risks.

First Published: Jul 17 2024 | 7:25 PM IST

