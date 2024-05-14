Gold price declines Rs 10 to Rs 73,250, silver down Rs 100 at Rs 86,400

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 67,140. (File photo)

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold declined Rs 10 in early trade on Tuesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 73,250, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also slipped Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 86,400.

The price of 22-carat gold also went down by Rs 10, with the yellow metal selling at Rs 67,140.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 73,240.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 73,370, Rs 73,240, and Rs 73,350, respectively.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 67,140.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 67,290, Rs 67,140, and Rs 67,240, respectively.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi is in line with the price of silver in Mumbai and Kolkata at Rs 86,400.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 89,900.

Share of gold in India's foreign reserve witnessed an increase, the country's central bank said. It rose to 8.15 per cent at March-end, from 7.37 per cent at the end of September.

US Gold prices were flat on Tuesday, as investors awaited key US inflation data that could provide more clues on the Federal Reserve's policy path.

Spot gold was steady at $2,335.93 per ounce, as of 0052 GMT. Bullion prices fell 1 per cent on Monday. US gold futures fell 0.1 per cent to $2,341.60.

(With inputs from Reuters)