Wednesday, September 10, 2025 | 07:14 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Commodities / Oil prices edge higher after Israeli strikes on Hamas leaders in Qatar

Oil prices edge higher after Israeli strikes on Hamas leaders in Qatar

Brent crude futures settled 37 cents, or 0.6 per cent, higher at $66.39 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures also climbed 37 cents, or 0.6 per cent, to close at $62.63 a barrel

oil, global oil, oil storage

Oil prices also pared some gains because the attack did not create any immediate supply disruption | Image: Bloomberg

Reuters NEW YORK
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 10 2025 | 7:12 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Oil prices settled higher on Tuesday after the Israeli military said it carried out an attack on Hamas leadership in the Qatari capital Doha, an expansion of its military actions in the Middle East.

Brent crude futures settled 37 cents, or 0.6 per cent, higher at $66.39 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures also climbed 37 cents, or 0.6 per cent, to close at $62.63 a barrel.

Both benchmarks had gained almost 2 per cent shortly after the Israeli attack on Qatar, but gave up the majority of those gains later as the United States assured Doha that such a thing would not happen again on its soil.

 

"Both the US and Qatar have made it clear they are not seeking further escalation, while the muted reaction from other (Gulf Cooperation Council) members reinforces the view that the risk of a wider regional flare-up remains contained," said Jorge Leon, head of geopolitical analysis at Rystad Energy.

"For now, geopolitical risk premiums are easing rather than building," Leon said.

Also Read

oil refinery

Oil prices dip after sharp rally on Russia-Ukraine supply concerns

oil, crude oil, oil pipeline,

Oil holds steady on US-Russia deal reports, closes week down around 5%

Crude, Crude oil

Russian oil offered to India at discounted rates amid tariff pressure

crude oil, oil

Oil prices dip as Opec+ output rise counters Russia disruption worries

Oil, Oil tankers, Oil tanker trucks

Oil falls $2 a barrel on worries about Opec+ supply, US jobs data

Oil prices also pared some gains because the attack did not create any immediate supply disruption, UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo said.

The oil benchmarks were trading higher prior to the attack on Qatar, supported by the latest oil output increase from OPEC+ being smaller than anticipated, expectations that China will continue stockpiling oil and concerns over potential new sanctions against Russia.

Capping oil's gains, the US Energy Information Administration said it expects global crude prices to be under significant pressure in the months ahead due to rising inventories.

Physical oil markets also appeared to be softening, with prompt spreads weakening heavily in the Atlantic basin, StoneX analyst Alex Hodes said. Softer prompt physical markets are typically an indicator of weak demand.

"The fact that the market did not respond with such an escalation (in the Middle East) is an indication of how weak the market is in my opinion," Hodes said.

US crude oil inventories rose last week, market sources said, citing a report by the American Petroleum Institute. Official EIA data on US stockpiles is due on Wednesday at 10:30 am ET.

Traders are also expecting the Federal Reserve, which meets next week, to cut US interest rates. Lower rates reduce consumer borrowing costs and can boost economic growth and demand for oil.

US employment data for the 12 months through March was revised lower more sharply than expected on Tuesday, prompting traders to bet that the Fed will cut short-term rates next week and continue, with more in store this year to shore up the labor market.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

oil sector, crude oil

Crude oil rises on modest Opec+ output hike, Russia supply concern

Gold

Gold dips ₹10, silver falls ₹100; yellow metal trading at ₹1,08,370

gold, gold stocks

Gold hits new peak above $3,600 per oz as traders weigh Fed rate-cut bets

Gold Bar

Gold dips ₹10, silver falls ₹100; yellow metal trading at ₹1,08,480

oil sector, crude oil

Opec+ set to raise crude oil output further from October, says Iraq

Topics : Oil Prices US oil prices Crude Oil Prices israel Qatar

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 10 2025 | 7:12 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayShrinagar House Of Mangalsutra IPOWho is Sudan GurungGold-Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVETravel Advisory for NepalNepal Protest UpdatesUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon