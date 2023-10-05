close
Sensex (-0.44%)
65226.04 -286.06
Nifty (-0.47%)
19436.10 -92.65
Nifty Smallcap (-1.14%)
5855.45 -67.70
Nifty Midcap (-1.38%)
40047.50 -561.35
Nifty Bank (-0.98%)
43964.05 -435.00
Heatmap

Gold price dips Rs 10 to Rs 57,370, silver falls Rs 300 to Rs 70,700

The price of 22-carat gold also fell Rs 10 to Rs 52,590

gold, precious metal, gold ingot, gold brick

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 52,750, Rs 52,590, and Rs 52,850, respectively. | Photo: Bloomberg

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 5 2023 | 8:13 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The price of 24-carat gold dipped Rs 10 during Thursday's early trade, with ten grams of the precious metal selling at Rs 57,370, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver fell Rs 300 to Rs 70,700 per kilogram.

The price of 22-carat gold also fell Rs 10 to Rs 52,590.

The price of 24-carat gold declined Rs 660 during Wednesday's early trade, with ten grams of the precious metal selling at Rs 57,380, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver fell sharply by Rs 2,000 to Rs 71,000 per kilogram.

The price of 22-carat gold fell Rs 600 to Rs 52,600.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad at Rs 57,370.   

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 57,530, Rs 57,370, and Rs 57,650, respectively.

Also Read

Gold price rises Rs 330 to Rs 60,490, Silver price unchanged at Rs 77,400

Gold price remains unchanged at Rs 59,450, silver falls Rs 500 to Rs 71,500

Gold price unchanged at Rs 59,060, silver rises Rs 500 to Rs 72,200

Gold price fell Rs 100, silver prices up Rs 100, touches Rs 73,400/kg mark

Gold, silver prices remain unchanged; yellow metal trading at Rs 59,070

Gold edges up as dollar slips after US jobs openings rose unexpectedly

Gold price falls Rs 660 to Rs 57,380, silver plunges Rs 2,000 to Rs 71,000

Gold price dips Rs 160 to Rs 58,040, silver falls Rs 500 to Rs 73,000

Gold prices decline for a sixth straight day, hits seven-month low

Gold extends fall as strong dollar, higher US interest rates take toll


The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with that of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 52,590.   

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 52,750, Rs 52,590, and Rs 52,850, respectively.

US gold prices edged up on Thursday, getting a reprieve after declining in the previous eight consecutive sessions, as US bond yields and the dollar stepped back from highs ahead of a keenly awaited non-farm payrolls report this week.

Spot gold was up 0.2 per cent to $1,823.79 per ounce by 0051 GMT, attempting a rebound from its weakest levels since March which it touched on Tuesday. US gold futures rose 0.2 per cent to $1,838.20.

SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.5 per cent to 869.31 tonnes on Wednesday.

Spot silver gained 0.5 per cent to $21.07 per ounce, off a seven-month low hit this week.

Platinum was up 0.1 per cent to $867.20, having slid to its lowest in a year on Wednesday. Palladium rose 0.4 per cent to $1,171.68, trading close to 5-year lows touched in the last session.

One kg of silver is currently trading at 70,700 in Delhi and Mumbai.

One kg of silver in Chennai is currently trading at Rs 73,100.

(with inputs from Reuters)

Topics : Gold Gold Prices Silver Silver Prices gold and silver prices

First Published: Oct 5 2023 | 8:13 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LiveAsian Games LIVE updatesWorld Cup New Zealand Schedule & SquadWorld Cup England Schedule & SquadAsian Games 2023 October 04 ScheduleAsian Games Medal TallySikkim flash Flood

Companies News

Vedanta close to raising $3 bn from JP Morgan, Standard Chartered: ReportHow a debt iceberg might turn resources titan Vedanta into Titanic

Sports News

Cricket World Cup 2023: New Zealand full schedule, squad, timing, streamingAsian Games 2023 Javelin throw Neeraj Chopra live match timing & streaming

India News

NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha, HR head sent to 7-day police custodyGovt office wall in HP's Dharamsala defaced with pro-Khalistan graffiti

Economy News

World Bank maintains India GDP growth at 6.3 % for FY24, cites investmentsManufacturing PMI at five-month low in Sept but remains strong: Survey
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon