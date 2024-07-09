Gold price dips Rs 10 to Rs 73,570, silver rise Rs 100 to Rs 95,100

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 67,590, Rs 67,440, and Rs 67,990, respectively.

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold slipped Rs 10 in early trade on Tuesday, with ten grams of the precious metal selling at Rs 73,570, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver rose Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 95,100.

The price of 22-carat gold also slipped Rs 10, with the yellow metal trading at Rs 67,440. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 73,570.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 73,720, Rs 73,570, and Rs 74,170, respectively.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 67,440.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 67,590, Rs 67,440, and Rs 67,990, respectively.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi is in line with the silver price in Mumbai and Kolkata at Rs 95,100.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 99,600.

Gold prices ticked up on Tuesday, with investors awaiting Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's testimony and June inflation data to assess the next policy move by the US central bank.

Spot gold was up 0.2 per cent at $2,364.03 per ounce, as of 0112 GMT, after falling more than 1 per cent on Monday. US gold futures firmed 0.3 per cent to $2,369.70.

Bullion prices rose more than 1 per cent on Friday after a jobs report showed that the US labour market was losing steam as unemployment rate climbs to 4.1 per cent.

Spot silver rose 0.4 per cent to $30.90, platinum edged 1 per cent higher to $1,006.20 and palladium gained 0.6 per cent to $1,015.48.

(with inputs from Reuters)