Gold slips Rs 10, silver gains Rs 100; yellow metal trading at Rs 72,270

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 72,270.

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold went down by Rs 10 in early trade on Tuesday with ten grams of the precious metal selling at Rs 72,270, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver, on the other hand, went up Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 90,300.

The price of 22-carat gold slipped Rs 10, with the yellow metal trading at Rs 66,240.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 72,410, Rs 72,270, and Rs 72,920, respectively.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 66,240.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 66,390, Rs 66,240, and Rs 66,840, respectively.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi is in line with the silver price in Mumbai and Kolkata at Rs 90,300.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 94,800.

US gold prices were little changed on Tuesday as investors awaited comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and jobs data for further cues about the US interest rate outlook.

Spot gold was steady at $2,332.27 per ounce, as of 0025 GMT. US gold futures rose 0.2 per cent to $2,342.70.

Spot silver fell 0.1 per cent to $29.41 per ounce, platinum was flat at $978.20 and palladium edged up 0.8 per cent to $978.80.

(With inputs from Reuters)