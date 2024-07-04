Gold price slips Rs 10 to Rs 72,370, silver rises Rs 100 to Rs 96,100

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 66,340.

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold slipped Rs 10 in early trade on Thursday, July 4, with ten grams of the precious metal selling at Rs 72,370, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver, on the other hand, went up Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 91,600.

The price of 22-carat gold also slipped Rs 10, with the yellow metal trading at Rs 66,340. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 72,370.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 72,520, Rs 72,370, and Rs 73,050, respectively.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 66,340.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 66,490, Rs 66,340, and Rs 66,960, respectively.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi is in line with the silver price in Mumbai and Kolkata at Rs 91,600.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 96,100.

US Gold prices drifted higher on Thursday after softer-than-expected US economic data fuelled hopes that the Federal Reserve could cut interest rates as soon as September.

Spot gold was up 0.3 per cent at $2,362.10 per ounce, as of 0200 GMT after hitting a near two-week high in the previous session. US gold futures was little changed at $2,369.80.

Spot silver rose 0.2 per cent to $30.54 and platinum added 0.5 per cent at $1,002.28.



Palladium fell 0.6 per cent to $1,023.23 after climbing to its highest level since mid-April in the previous session.



(With inputs from Reuters)