Gold price rises Rs 10 to Rs 72,160, silver slips Rs 100 to Rs 89,900

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 66,310, Rs 66,160, and Rs 66,670, respectively

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 66,160.

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 29 2024 | 10:57 AM IST

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold was up Rs 10 in early trade on Saturday with ten grams of the precious metal selling at Rs 72,160, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver, on the other hand, declined by Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 89,900.

The price of 22-carat gold slipped Rs 10, with the yellow metal trading at Rs 65,740.
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 72,170.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 72,340, Rs 72,170, and Rs 72,730, respectively.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi is in line with the silver price in Mumbai and Kolkata at Rs 89,900.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 94,400.

US gold prices steadied on Friday and were headed for a third straight quarterly gain after a key US inflation report was broadly in line with expectations, boosting hopes that the Federal Reserve could cut interest rates by September.
 
Spot gold was steady at $2,326.47 per ounce, as of 1833 GMT. Prices have gained over 4 per cent for the quarter.
 
Spot silver rose 0.3 per cent, to $29.15 and platinum gained about 1 per cent, to $997.13. Both metals were set for quarterly gains.
 
(With input from Reuters)

First Published: Jun 29 2024 | 10:56 AM IST

