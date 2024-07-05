Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Oil prices on track for fourth straight week of gains as demand rises

With the U.S. market shut on Thursday for the Independence Day holiday, trading was thin and there was no settlement for WTI, but prices have risen this week on strong summer demand expectations in US

Oil refinery, Oil production, Crude oil

Traders were also tracking the war in Gaza and elections in France and Britain: Analysts | Photo: Bloomberg

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 05 2024 | 4:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Oil prices were little changed on Friday, trading near their highest since late April and on track for a fourth straight week of gains, driven by hopes of strong summer fuel demand and some supply concerns.
Brent crude futures was up 11 cents, or 0.13 per cent, at $87.54 a barrel by 0817 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 24 cents, or 0.29 per cent, to $84.12.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
With the U.S. market shut on Thursday for the Independence Day holiday, trading was thin and there was no settlement for WTI, but prices have risen this week on strong summer demand expectations in the United States.
"Those who have kept faith that the driving season would eventually come are glowing in prescience and the many calls of a much better path for bulls in the third quarter seem to hold true at present," said PVM oil analyst John Evans.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported a huge 12.2 million barrel inventories draw last week, compared with analyst expectations for a draw of 700,000 barrels. [EIA/S]
U.S. data on Wednesday showed that first-time applications for unemployment benefits increased last week while jobless numbers also rose, which analysts said could hasten interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserves and support oil markets.

More From This Section

gold price

Gold price climbs Rs 10 to Rs 73,100, silver rises Rs 100 to Rs 93,100

gold investment gold trade

Gold price slips Rs 10 to Rs 72,370, silver rises Rs 100 to Rs 96,100

gold price, gold share

Gold price climbs Rs 10 to Rs 73,390, silver rises Rs 100 to Rs 91,100

gold price, gold share

Gold slips Rs 10, silver gains Rs 100; yellow metal trading at Rs 72,270

gold price

Gold price slips Rs 10 to Rs 72,270, Silver declines Rs 100 to Rs 89,900

On the supply side, Reuters reported on Thursday that Russian oil producers Rosneft and Lukoil will make sharp cuts to oil exports from the Black Sea port of Novorossiisk in July.
"This is a positive signal for the forecast supply deficit over third quarter, but given Russia's poor adherence to production quotas in the past, it will take some time to see if this will be delivered," said Panmure Liberum analyst Ashley Kelty.
Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia's Saudi Aramco cut prices for the flagship Arab Light crude it will sell to Asia in August to $1.80 a barrel above the Oman/Dubai average, underscoring pressure faced by Opec producers as non-Opec supply grows.
Traders were also tracking the war in Gaza and elections in France and Britain, analysts said.
Britain's Labour Party was set for a landslide victory after 14 years of Conservative rule.
 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Oil refinery, Oil production, Crude oil

Cash-rich commodities traders snapping up refineries from Big Oil

gold price, gold share

Intraday trading strategy for gold, crude oil by Neha Qureshi of Anand Rathi

Protest, NEET Protest

NEET LIVE news: Scrapping entire May 5 exam won't be rational, Centre tells Supreme Court

Euro Cup 2024 QF Spain vs Germany live match (IST), live streaming

Euro Cup 2024 QF: Spain vs Germany live match (IST), live streaming

steel

Govt infra push steers steel demand to 221-275 mn tonnes by FY34: Report

Topics : Global crude oil price US oil prices Brent crude Brent oil Crude Oil Price

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 05 2024 | 4:42 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAmazon Fire TV Stick 4K ReviewAssam FloodsLatest News LIVEHathras Stampede Latest UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon