Thursday, June 05, 2025 | 08:53 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹99,180; silver rises ₹100, trading at ₹1,02,100

Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹99,180; silver rises ₹100, trading at ₹1,02,100

The price of 22-carat gold rose ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹90,910

Gold

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹99,330. (Photo: Reuters)

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2025 | 8:50 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold climbed ₹10 in early trade on Thursday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹99,180 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver increased ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,02,100.
 
The price of 22-carat gold rose ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹90,910.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai stood at ₹99,180.
    
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹99,330.

Also Read

Gold

Gold vs Treasuries: New data shows why gold may be the ultimate safe haven

Gold

Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹97,320, silver price declines ₹100 to ₹99,800

Gold and Silver

170% surge in demand: Indians are ditching jewellery for gold ETFs in 2025

Gold Bar

India's gold demand lags as wedding season ends, high prices deter buyers

Gold Bar

Gold dips ₹10 to ₹97,030; silver declines ₹100 to trade at ₹99,800/kg

     
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad at ₹90,910.
 
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹91,060.
  
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,02,100.
  
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,13,100.
  
US gold prices remained stable on Thursday as investors assessed weaker-than-expected US data and ongoing global economic and political uncertainties, while looking ahead to US payroll data for further economic cues.
 
Spot gold was steady at $3,372.82 an ounce, as of 0210 GMT. US gold futures edged down 0.1 per cent to $3,395.50.
 
Elsewhere, spot silver fell 1.3 per cent to $34.51 an ounce, platinum rose 0.9 per cent to $1,093.07 and palladium was steady at $1.001.70.
 
(with inputs from Reuters)    
 

More From This Section

Why are crude oil prices rising? Check reasons, outlook & trading strategy

Why are crude oil prices rising? Check reasons, outlook & trading strategy

Gold Bar. Gold

Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹99,070; silver rises ₹100, trading at ₹1,00,200

Gold Bar

Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹98,850; silver rises ₹100, trading at ₹1,00,100

Burner, Gas. Fire, LPG

Oil companies cut commercial LPG price by ₹24; new rate effective June 1

edible oils

India slashes import duty on crude edible oils to curb rising food prices

Topics : Gold gold and silver prices gold silver prices Silver Prices bullion

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 05 2025 | 8:50 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayDividend Today3b film IPO AllotmentGold Card VisaIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon