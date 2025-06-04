Wednesday, June 04, 2025 | 08:49 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹99,070; silver rises ₹100, trading at ₹1,00,200

The price of 22-carat gold rose ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹90,810

Gold Bar. Gold

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai stood at ₹99,070. (Photo: Reuters)

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2025 | 8:47 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold climbed ₹10 in early trade on Wednesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹99,070 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver increased ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,00,200.
 
The price of 22-carat gold rose ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹90,810.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai stood at ₹99,070.
    
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹99,070. 
 

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad at ₹90,810.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹90,960.
  
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,00,200.
  
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,11,200.
  
US gold prices rose on Wednesday as uncertainty over US-China trade relations and global economic concerns bolstered safe-haven demand, with a weaker dollar providing additional support.
 
Spot gold rose 0.6 per cent at $3,370.67 an ounce as of 0209 GMT. US gold futures were up 0.5 per cent to $3,394.90.
 
Elsewhere, spot silver rose 0.3 per cent to $34.59 an ounce, platinum was up 0.5 per cent to $1,079.62 and palladium was steady at $1,009.94.
 
(with inputs from Reuters)    
 

First Published: Jun 04 2025 | 8:46 AM IST

