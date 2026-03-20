Gold price falls ₹10 to ₹1,50,270; silver down ₹100, trades at ₹2,59,900

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Friday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,50,270, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also dropped by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,59,900.

The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,37,740.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,50,270 in Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru and Hyderabad and ₹1,51,630 in Chennai.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,50,420.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,37,740, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,38,990 in Chennai.

ALSO READ: Gold falls 2.7% to over 1-month low on strong dollar, hawkish Fed tone In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,37,890.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹2,59,900.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹2,64,900.

US gold prices inched up on Friday, but were headed for a third consecutive weekly decline, pressured by a firm dollar and a hawkish Federal Reserve that has dampened hopes for near-term rate cuts.

Spot gold firmed 0.2 per cent to $4,657.50 per ounce as of 0112 GMT. Bullion has lost more than 7 per cent so far this week. US gold futures for April delivery rose 1.1 per cent to $4,657.90.

Spot silver gained 0.1 per cent to $73 per ounce. Spot platinum rose 0.1 per cent at $1,972.80 and palladium added 0.4 per cent to $1,452.21.

(with inputs from Reuters)