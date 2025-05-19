Monday, May 19, 2025 | 07:35 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Gold price falls ₹10 to ₹95,120; silver down ₹100, trades at ₹96,900

Gold price falls ₹10 to ₹95,120; silver down ₹100, trades at ₹96,900

The price of 22-carat gold fell ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹87,190

Gold

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹87,340. (Photo: Reuters)

BS Web Team New Delhi
Last Updated : May 19 2025 | 7:32 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Monday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹95,120 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver fell ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹96,900.
 
The price of 22-carat gold fell ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹87,190.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai stood at ₹95,120.
    
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹95,270. 
 

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad at ₹87,190.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹87,340.
  
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹96,900.
  
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,07,900.
  
US gold prices rose more than 1 per cent on Monday as the dollar weakened and as US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent reaffirmed President Donald Trump's tariff threats, boosting safe-haven demand amid renewed trade tensions.
 
Spot gold was up 1.4 per cent at $3,247.40 an ounce as of 0025 GMT. US gold futures gained 2 per cent to $3,251.90. 
 
On Friday, gold shed more than 2 per cent and posted its worst week since November, as increased risk appetite from the US-China trade agreement weighed.
 
Spot silver firmed 0.8 per cent to $32.52 an ounce, platinum rose 0.6 per cent to $993.70 and palladium gained 0.7 per cent to $966.98.
 
(with inputs from Reuters)    
       

Topics : Gold Silver Gold Prices gold and silver prices Silver Prices

First Published: May 19 2025 | 7:32 AM IST

