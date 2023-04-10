close

Gold price falls Rs 10 to Rs 60,860, silver remains unchanged at Rs 76,600

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold fell by Rs 10 to Rs 55,790

BS Web Team New Delhi
gold, precious metal, gold ingot, gold brick

Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 10 2023 | 9:03 AM IST
Gold price fell Rs 10 from last close during Monday's early trade with 10 grams of 24-carat gold trading at Rs 60,860, according to the GoodReturns website. Meanwhile, silver prices remained unchanged, with 1 kg of the precious metal selling at Rs 76,600.

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold fell by Rs 10 to Rs 55,790.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 60,860.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 61,010, Rs 60,910, and Rs 61,520, respectively.

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 55,790.

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 55,940, Rs 55,840, and Rs 56,390, respectively.

Gold prices fell on Monday as the dollar firmed after the US non-farm payrolls report pointed to a tight labour market and raised the odds of another rate hike by the Federal Reserve at its May policy meeting.

Spot gold was down 0.4 per cent at $2,000.57 per ounce, as of 0041 GMT. US gold futures also slipped 0.4 per cent to $2,017.80.

The price of 1 kg of silver in Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad is Rs 80,200.

Spot silver fell 0.5 per cent to $24.89 per ounce, platinum lost 0.5 per cent to $1,002.67 and palladium rose 0.2 per cent to $1,469.55.

(With Reuters inputs)

 

Topics : gold and silver prices | Gold Prices | Silver Prices | Precious metals | Market news

First Published: Apr 10 2023 | 7:28 AM IST

