Gold price falls Rs 380 to Rs 60,890; silver plunge Rs 600 to Rs 76,490

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold fell by Rs 350 to Rs 55,900

BS Web Team New Delhi
Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 07 2023 | 9:51 AM IST
Gold price plunged Rs 380 from yesterday's close during Friday's early trade with 10 grams of 24-carat gold trading at Rs 60,980, according to the GoodReturns website. Meanwhile, silver prices fell by Rs 600, with 1 kg of the precious metal selling at Rs 76,490.
The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold fell by Rs 350 to Rs 55,900.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 60,980.
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 61,130, Rs 61,030, and Rs 61,640, respectively.

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 55,900.
The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 56,050, Rs 55,950, and Rs 56,500, respectively.

Gold prices pared some gains on Thursday ahead of a key US jobs report, but bullion was still on track for a weekly rise as weak US economic data spurred worries of a slowdown.

Spot gold was down 0.6 per cent to $2,009.07 per ounce by 2:53 pm EDT (18:53 GMT), while US gold futures for June delivery settled 0.5 per cent lower at $2,026.40.
  The price of 1 kg of silver in Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata is Rs 76,490.

The price of 1 kg of silver in Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad is Rs 80,000.

Spot silver fell 0.2 per cent to $24.92 per ounce, while platinum rose 1 per cent to $1,007.21. Both metals were set for their fourth consecutive weekly gains.

(With Reuters inputs)

Topics : gold and silver prices | Gold Prices | Silver Prices

First Published: Apr 07 2023 | 9:15 AM IST

