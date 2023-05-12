Gold price unchanged at Rs 62,130; silver falls Rs 400 to Rs 77,600



The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was at Rs 56,950. Gold price remain unchanged in Friday's early trade with 10 grams of the yellow metal (24-carat) trading at Rs 62,130, according to the GoodReturns website. Silver price witnessed a drop in price by Rs 400 per kilogram, with 1 kg of the precious metal selling at Rs 77,600.



The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 62,280, Rs 62,180, and Rs 62,590, respectively. The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 62,130.



The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 57,100, Rs 57,000, and Rs 57,370, respectively.

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 56,950.

Also Read Gold prices slip by Rs 550 to Rs 57,160; silver drops to Rs 70,800 Gold price up by Rs 210; silver rises by Rs 2,200, trading at Rs 63,600 Gold prices decline in early trade, at Rs 55,040; silver rates unchanged Gold trading at Rs 55,590 as rates rise in early trade, silver unchanged Gold prices rise by Rs 330, selling at Rs 56,290; silver unchanged Jeera prices rise 52% in two months over low production fears, shows data Gold price rises Rs 280 to Rs 62,130, silver falls Rs 100 to Rs 78,000 Sebi allows FPIs direct mkt access to exchange traded commodity derivatives Gold price rises Rs 100 to Rs 61,850, silver unchanged at Rs 78,100 Gold price rises Rs 100 to Rs 61,850, silver unchanged at Rs 78,100



Spot gold held its ground at $2,016.86 per ounce by 0021 GMT after ending lower in the previous session. US gold futures edged 0.1 per cent higher at $2,021.80.







The price of 1 kg of silver in Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad is Rs 82,000. Spot silver was flat at $24.17 per ounce, while platinum fell 0.2 per cent to $1,091.13 and palladium rose 0.2 per cent to $1,554.63. Gold prices rose on Thursday after data showed a jump in weekly jobless claims and the smallest annual increase in producer prices last month in over two years. But lost its allure as the US dollar gained upper hand, making bullion more expensive for overseas buyers.



(With inputs from Reuters) The price of 1 kg of silver in Delhi and Mumbai is Rs 77,600.

Gold prices were steady in early Asian trade on Friday as investors assessed recent US data that signalled a slowing economy and its impact on the Federal Reserve's interest rate trajectory.