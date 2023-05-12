close

Gold price unchanged at Rs 62,130; silver falls Rs 400 to Rs 77,600

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was at Rs 56,950

BS Web Team New Delhi
Gold

Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : May 12 2023 | 9:47 AM IST
Gold price remain unchanged in Friday's early trade with 10 grams of the yellow metal (24-carat) trading at Rs 62,130, according to the GoodReturns website. Silver price witnessed a drop in price by Rs 400 per kilogram, with 1 kg of the precious metal selling at Rs 77,600.
The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was at Rs 56,950.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 62,130.
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 62,280, Rs 62,180, and Rs 62,590, respectively.

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 56,950.
The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 57,100, Rs 57,000, and Rs 57,370, respectively.
 

Gold prices were steady in early Asian trade on Friday as investors assessed recent US data that signalled a slowing economy and its impact on the Federal Reserve's interest rate trajectory.

Spot gold held its ground at $2,016.86 per ounce by 0021 GMT after ending lower in the previous session. US gold futures edged 0.1 per cent higher at $2,021.80.

Gold prices rose on Thursday after data showed a jump in weekly jobless claims and the smallest annual increase in producer prices last month in over two years. But lost its allure as the US dollar gained upper hand, making bullion more expensive for overseas buyers.
Spot silver was flat at $24.17 per ounce, while platinum fell 0.2 per cent to $1,091.13 and palladium rose 0.2 per cent to $1,554.63.

The price of 1 kg of silver in Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad is Rs 82,000.

The price of 1 kg of silver in Delhi and Mumbai is Rs 77,600.
(With inputs from Reuters)

First Published: May 12 2023 | 9:47 AM IST

